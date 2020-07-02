Gilson, Elizabeth (Betty), - 86, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 29, 2020. Born on March 1, 1934, in Philadelphia PA. She also lived in West Chester PA, and Avalon NJ, where she enjoyed her home on the bay, and the things most important to her; her large and still growing family, especially her grandchildren, and the beach and ocean. She graduated from West Catholic School for Girls in 1951 and was a former member of the Rosary Group at Saint Brendan the Navigator RC church in Avalon. Betty is survived by her husband, Allen J. Gilson Jr; children and spouses, Joe Gilson (Penny), Patricia Nash (Stan), Liz Wilson (Dave), Pete Gilson (Linda), and Jim Gilson (Colleen). At last count, she had 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be given to Team Patricks Patrol Fundraising Page for Eagles Autism Challenge 2020 at fundraisers.hakuapp.com. A visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Monday, July 6th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Immediately following the visitation a Mass will be held at 12 pm at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 6075 West Jersey Ave, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Most Popular
-
‘We will be shutting the city down:’ July 4 protest planned for A.C.
-
No Borgata, no alcohol, no indoor dining when Atlantic City casinos resume business
-
Somers Point doctor, Linwood man charged in ongoing prescription fraud case
-
Tilton Fitness closes permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Sweetwater Casino brought back to life as new restaurant in Mullica Township
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.