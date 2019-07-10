Ginder, Carole Ann, - 79, of North Cape May, formerly of Wildwood Crest, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Carole graduated from Wildwood High School in 1957 and was Catholic by faith. She worked as a Financial Counselor in the billing department with Cape Regional Medical Center for over 20 years, then as a receptionist at North Cape Center. Carole enjoyed reading, animals, loved going to and swimming on the local beaches and loved her fall family outings in Lancaster PA. She was a devoted mother and loving grandmother and will be missed greatly by her children and grandson. She is predeceased by her husband, Earl Richardson Ginder (2002). Carole is survived by her children, Judith Ann Ginder, Kimberly Ann Buettner, and Robert Ginder, and grandson Scott Buettner. A memorial service for Carole will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 2pm-3pm. Contributions in Carole's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691, or Leukemia Society of America, 219 N Black Horse Pike, Mt. Ephram, NJ, 08059. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

