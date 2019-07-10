Ginder, Carole Ann, - 79, of North Cape May, formerly of Wildwood Crest, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Carole graduated from Wildwood High School in 1957 and was Catholic by faith. She worked as a Financial Counselor in the billing department with Cape Regional Medical Center for over 20 years, then as a receptionist at North Cape Center. Carole enjoyed reading, animals, loved going to and swimming on the local beaches and loved her fall family outings in Lancaster PA. She was a devoted mother and loving grandmother and will be missed greatly by her children and grandson. She is predeceased by her husband, Earl Richardson Ginder (2002). Carole is survived by her children, Judith Ann Ginder, Kimberly Ann Buettner, and Robert Ginder, and grandson Scott Buettner. A memorial service for Carole will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 2pm-3pm. Contributions in Carole's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691, or Leukemia Society of America, 219 N Black Horse Pike, Mt. Ephram, NJ, 08059. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Police: Falling tree branch killed girl, 3, at South Jersey campground
-
A child touched an electrified railing at a Maryland resort. The family's life has been upended.
-
18-year-old Atlantic City woman fatally shot
-
Six charged in alleged drug ring in Atlantic City
-
'Jersey Shore' cast coming to Atlantic City this weekend
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
J. Naia HVAC/R Heating & Air Conditioning 24 hour EMERGENCY SERVICE! Design. Build. Serv…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.