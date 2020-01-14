Gindhart, Genevieve M., - 90, of Northfield, born and raised in Philadelphia, Northfield resident for over 20 years. Predeceased by husband, James Jr. and daughter, Donna Marie Cupani. Survived by son, James III of Northfield. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, January 17th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Burial will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
