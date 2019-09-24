Giordano, Angelo, - 92, of Absecon, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2019. Born in Hammonton, he has been a 55 year resident of Absecon. Angelo was a superintendent of public works for the City of Absecon for 30 years before retiring in 1989. In his free time, Angelo loved to garden.He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Carmen and Lois Giordano. Visitation will be 10 AM to 11 AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will immediately follow at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

Tags

Load entries