Giordano, Anthony J., - 83, of Atlantic City, NJ, formerly of South Philadelphia. Passed August 14, 2019, Beloved father of Arthur Giordano and the late Nicole Giordano Farrawell. Father-in-law of Brooke Giordano. Grandfather of Diandra (Zach), Alicia, Colleen, and Stella. Great-grandfather of Sebastian and Eva. Son of the late Arthur and Anna Giordano. Brother of the late Jean Novello and Connie Molino. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Anthony was a proud veteran who loved his family and crab gravy. Anthony was affectionately referred to as Sonny, Brooklyn, Tony, and Pop. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation with his Family THURSDAY 10 A.M. at The Church of St. Michael, 10 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to Meadowview Nursing Home, 235 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements by Monti-Rago F.H. Philadelphia. Expressions of Sympathy www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
