Giordano, Bonnie Lee, - 66, of South Seaville, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Robert and Phyllis Anne (nee Hood) Weekly. She had lived in Palmyra, NJ and was a graduate of Palmyra High School class of 1971. She had been an area resident for many years. Bonnie had worked in the medical billing department of Acenda Health in Cape May Court House, NJ. Bonnie loved spending time with her family, going to Whale Beach which she referred to as "her" beach, loved dogs and the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. Surviving are her children: Sean Carrig of Pitman, NJ, Daniel Giordano (Dedra Estlow) of Leesburg, NJ and Emily Giordano (Ty Johnson) of South Seaville, NJ. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Hayley, James, Jayana, Ty'Lia and a brother: Robert Weekly of Palmyra, NJ and ex-husband: Joseph Giordano. Her funeral service and interment will be held privately. The family suggests memorial contributions to Love of Linda, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260 or Loveoflinda.org/contribute Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Giordano as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
A ticket does not guarantee you access to Trump's Wildwood rally
-
Phish confirmed for three-day Atlantic City beach concert
-
Protest scheduled during Trump rally in Wildwood
-
Margate man charged with beating father, ex-baseball player Bobby Woods, with golf club
-
Gun rights advocates ask Atlantic County to become sanctuary for 2nd Amendment
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.