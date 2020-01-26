Giordano, Bonnie Lee, - 66, of South Seaville, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Robert and Phyllis Anne (nee Hood) Weekly. She had lived in Palmyra, NJ and was a graduate of Palmyra High School class of 1971. She had been an area resident for many years. Bonnie had worked in the medical billing department of Acenda Health in Cape May Court House, NJ. Bonnie loved spending time with her family, going to Whale Beach which she referred to as "her" beach, loved dogs and the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. Surviving are her children: Sean Carrig of Pitman, NJ, Daniel Giordano (Dedra Estlow) of Leesburg, NJ and Emily Giordano (Ty Johnson) of South Seaville, NJ. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Hayley, James, Jayana, Ty'Lia and a brother: Robert Weekly of Palmyra, NJ and ex-husband: Joseph Giordano. Her funeral service and interment will be held privately. The family suggests memorial contributions to Love of Linda, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260 or Loveoflinda.org/contribute Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Giordano as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries