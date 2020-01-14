Giraldo, Sister M. Sylvia, LSIC, - 76, of Atlantic City, died on January 11, 2020, at St. John Retreat House, Atlantic City, NJ. Born in Cali, Colombia, she entered the Little Servant Sisters of the Immaculate Conception in 1976. Sister Sylvia served as a Catholic school teacher and from 1988 was a religious education coordinator and pastoral worker at Holy Spirit Parish, Atlantic City, and from 1999 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in Atlantic City till 2016. Sister is survived by members of her community, her two brothers, five sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, January 16, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM with Vespers at 5:00 PM and Holy Mass at 7:00 PM at the LSIC Provincialate, 1000 Cropwell Rd., Cherry Hill, and Friday, January 17, 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow 10:00 AM at the Provincialate. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Servant Sisters I.C., Provincialate, 1000 Cropwell Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Arrangements and supervision by CIECHANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME of Runnemede. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
