Giralo, Anthony Joseph, - 84, of Hammonton, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018 in Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Born and raised in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident. He was a former member and chairman of the Zoning Board for the Town of Hammonton. Mr. Giralo was a self-employed building contractor and was a partner in A & D Storage of Hammonton. He served in the National Guard for 12 years. Anthony loved to travel, going to the casinos, crabbing and spending time with his family. He was adventurous and creative. He was never afraid to take a chance and was considered a "leader of his time." He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elisabeth "Betty" Giralo (nee Mossop); his son, Joseph Giralo and his wife Gina; his daughter, Bettyanne Giralo Davis and her husband Richard all of Hammonton; his grandchildren, Gianna Giralo, Joshua Giralo Davis, Elisabeth Victoria Davis; Gemma Giralo; his sister Stella and his sister in law and brother in law, Marge and John Morano all of Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 5, 2019, 11:30 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 285 Route 206, Hammonton where a visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 11:30 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037 or to the Hammonton Fire Department PO Box 838, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
