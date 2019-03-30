Giralo, Jeanette L. (nee Totoro), - 91, of Folsom, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident of the area. She worked for a time as a clothing machine operator and later at Whitehall Laboratories where she was affectionately known as "Sarg." Jeanette had a passion for sports and could often be heard yelling at the TV during Phillies and Eagles games and also when rooting on her favorite wrestlers. In addition to doting on her grandsons she routinely enjoyed trips to the casino and made a point of having her hair done at niece Julie's salon every Saturday morning. Jeanette was a member of the St. Rita Society at St. Joseph's Church. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony, her three brothers, Rooney, Joe and Sam. Jeanette is survived by her son Anthony and his wife Kim; her daughter Carol and her fiancé John Kelly; her two grandsons, Anthony and his wife Melissa and Vincent. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 11:30am in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street, Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
