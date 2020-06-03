Girard, James J., - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Shore Medical Center with his family by his side. Born in Berlin, NJ he was a lifelong South Jersey resident. Mr. Girard retired from NJ Transit after 30 years and then worked for South Jersey Transportation Authority. He is survived by his children, James J. Girard (A'manda'la Lamb), Anna Pluma, Paularose Girard; his stepdaughter, Tiffany Yuelling; his sisters, Rosalie and Toni; his grandchildren, Giovanni, Amirah, Christiana; Darianna and his former wife, Liz Girard. Funeral Services and burial will be held in Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
