Giroud, James L., Sr. , - 83, of Oceanville, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Absecon Manor. James was born June 27, 1936, in Atlantic City, He served in the US Army SP2 (T) tank company 8th Cavalry Regt Armored. He was a Self Employed Mechanic. He is the son of the late Louis and the late Retta (Thompson) Giroud. He is survived by his wife of forty-five years Marie (nee Fusaro) and four children James Jr (Barbara), Mark (Karen), Lisa A. Phillips, Steven G. Giroud, a sister Edith Hudson brother in law Richard (Dick), Cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Viewing will be held at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home 58 S. New York Rd Galloway on Friday July 5, 2019 from 9 am to 10 am. Interment will follow at Oceanville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to American Cancer Society.
