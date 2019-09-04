Giroud, Marie E., - 76, of Oceanville, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Preferred Care Absecon Manor. Born January 8, 1943, in Montclair, NJ. Daughter of the late Joseph P. Fusaro and Angela M. Fusaro (Zarrillo). She worked at FAA Technical Center in Pomona. She is survived by her 4 stepchildren, James L. Giroud Jr. (Barbara), Mark K. Giroud (Karen), Lisa A. Phillips, Steven G. Giroud, sister in law Edith Hudson (Richard), 8 step-grandchildren and 5 great step-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, 58 S New York Rd. Galloway. Burial will follow in Cedar Run Greenwood Cemetery, Manahawkin. Condolences may be sent to saracenofuneralhome.com
