Gitto, Daniel C., - 54, a lifelong resident of Brigantine passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Daniel was born in Atlantic City. He is predeceased by his parents Carman Gitto, Margaret (McFarlan) Completo, and Anthony Completo. Daniel was employed as a laborer for Union Local 172 in Atlantic City. He is survived by his brother Steven Gitto (Margaret) and his sister Christi Curau (Kevin). He is also survived by his aunt Diane Fortis, his nephews Steven A. Gitto, Kevin A. Curau and Zachary Gitto, and his nieces Angelina Gitto and Danielle Curau and several cousins. A Memorial Mass was held privately at St. Thomas Church in Brigantine. To share your fondest memory of Daniel please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services provided by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.

