Gitto, Daniel C., - 54, a lifelong resident of Brigantine passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Daniel was born in Atlantic City. He is predeceased by his parents Carman Gitto, Margaret (McFarlan) Completo, and Anthony Completo. Daniel was employed as a laborer for Union Local 172 in Atlantic City. He is survived by his brother Steven Gitto (Margaret) and his sister Christi Curau (Kevin). He is also survived by his aunt Diane Fortis, his nephews Steven A. Gitto, Kevin A. Curau and Zachary Gitto, and his nieces Angelina Gitto and Danielle Curau and several cousins. A Memorial Mass was held privately at St. Thomas Church in Brigantine. To share your fondest memory of Daniel please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services provided by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Most Popular
-
A South Jersey Wawa employee was told to take off his Black Lives Matter mask. He quit, and Wawa is examining its uniform policies.
-
This popular pub can now be all yours — along with a house and a 7-acre farm
-
Tilton Fitness closes permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Atlantic City water park will be 'best' in country, Showboat owner says
-
Gunbattle near Atlantic City school leads to chase, road closings, arrest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.