GITTO, PETER A., - 61, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 20, 2019, at home. Complete Funeral Arrangements will appear in the FRIDAY, January 24, 2019 edition of the Press. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.

