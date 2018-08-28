Giuliani, Brian, - 66, of Bridgeton, peacefully passed away Friday August 24, 2018 surrounded by his family and friends. He was a graduate of Vineland High School and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Glassboro State College. He taught at the Vineland Developmental before he joined Caesars Entertainment, where he was a casino shift manager for 38 years. In that position he was a mentor, a diplomat among the player and aspired to be a friend to everyone that he came in contact with. He knew how to show us the lighter side of life through humor. Brian loved music and playing his guitar. He is survived by his fiancee, Carol Brigio; son, Brian Giulio Giuliani; nephew & his wife, Joe & Rhonda Maurice; niece, Dawn Masilotti and many great-nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Jiulio Giuliani; mother, Fernanda Mistretta; step-father, Sam Mistretta; sister, Valerie (Giuliani) Finch; and his niece, Stephanie Maurice. A funeral home visitation will be held on Thursday from 8:30am to 11am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. A funeral mass will be held Thursday at 11:30 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Brian may be made to the : Brian P. Giuliani Scholarship Fund, C/O Carol Brigio, 199 Rosenhayn Ave, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or Hendricks House, 542 N. W. Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
