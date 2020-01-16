Gladney, Rose Mary Barbara "Tootsie", - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away surrounded by family Monday, January 13, 2020. Born August 7, 1937, in Vineland, NJ, Tootsie was loved by all for her small stature and larger than life personality. She was predeceased by her husband James and son Bobby. She is survived by her children Maryann & Richard; step-children Vicki & Ricky; siblings Joan, Patricia, Betty & Frankie; 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, January 18th from 2-3 pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a service will be held at 3 pm. Info & condolences at: www.boakesfuneralhome.com

