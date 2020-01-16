Gladney, Rose Mary Barbara "Tootsie", - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away surrounded by family Monday, January 13, 2020. Born August 7, 1937, in Vineland, NJ, Tootsie was loved by all for her small stature and larger than life personality. She was predeceased by her husband James and son Bobby. She is survived by her children Maryann & Richard; step-children Vicki & Ricky; siblings Joan, Patricia, Betty & Frankie; 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, January 18th from 2-3 pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a service will be held at 3 pm. Info & condolences at: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.