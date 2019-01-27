Gladney, William A,, - 66, of New Gretna, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019, at home. He was born in Lakewood, N.J., and was a lifelong area resident of Tuckerton and New Gretna. He was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Bill worked as a mechanic for the Garden State Parkway, Bass River, N.J. Bill is survived by his sons William Gladney and his wife Jody, James Gladney, Brian Gladney and Brandon Gladney, all of New Gretna, N.J., sisters Betty Ann Taggart, Las Vegas, NV., Beatrice Gladney, Egg Harbor Twp., N.J., Mary Jane Belk (Robert), New Gretna, N.J., brothers Thomas Gladney (Debbie), New Gretna, N.J., and Reuben Gladney (Tammy), Kissimmee, FL, four grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 29, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM and Wednesday,, January 30, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 at WOOD FUNERAL HOME 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON NJ. The service will be at 11 AM, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 5630 Route 9, New Gretna, N.J. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, New Gretna. For condolences, and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com. Donations can be made to the family through the funeral home.
