Gladue, Gertrude "Skip", - 87, of Smithville, Galloway Township, formerly of Stone Harbor, passed away peacefully at Villa Raffaella in Pleasantville, New Jersey on March 22, 2019, with family, hospice and the Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy at her side. Ending her journey on earth, she is joining her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Gladue who pre-deceased her two years ago. Out of respect for the solemnity of the Lenten season, services are being held after Easter on Thursday, April 25 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Assumption Church located at 146 South Pitney Road, Galloway Township, NJ 08205. The Funeral Liturgy is taking place at 10 am. Visitation is one hour prior to the service, at 9am. An influential, impactful communicator, Mrs. Gladue's business career began at General Electric after receiving her degree in Public Relations from Utica Collage (Noteworthy: Ronald Reagan was GE's spokesperson at the time). She met her husband, while working in upstate New York. They married in 1958 and raised six children: Marie, Peter, Annie, Paul, James and Thomas. They also have two grandchildren: Andrew and Adrianna. Her calling card featured an owl with a pencil behind its ear and the words "Skip Gladue Wordsmith". For many decades she expertly raised awareness for numerous organizations including College of Saint Elizabeth and Bayley Ellard High School. A member of the New Jersey Press Women since 1979, she won many awards from that group for her writing. Upon Mr. Gladue's retirement, the family moved to Stone Harbor, New Jersey and she became The Cape May Herald's correspondent on the Seven Mile Beach. Her weekly column of community news touched upon the heartbeat of its residents and was a must-read for over 15 years. In addition, she did publicity for Cape Assist, the agency that reaches out to help those with substance abuse problems and treatment. She also indulged her love of nature (birds, plants and flowers), working with The Wetlands Institute to promote their annual Wings 'n Water festival and engaging her superior editorial skills in assisting Jack Aprill with his "Gardening Without Work" series of books. Furthermore, her whimsical, annual Christmas column became a must-read inducing long-lasting smiles. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her name to the Sisters of Mercy at Villa Raffaella 917 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 609-645-9300 where the family serendipitously discovered that the statue of her husband's patron saint, Saint Therese of the Little Flower oversees activities taking place in the chapel. Riggs Funeral Home, Forked River (609-693-8222) is in care of arrangements.
