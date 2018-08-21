Glanville, Doris P. (nee Peer), - of Galloway Township , a 19-year resident of the Smithville section of Galloway Township, died peacefully Saturday the 18th of August at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield. Born in 1925 in Morristown, N.J., Doris was a graduate of Morristown High School and the Berkeley Secretarial School. Later in life, she continued her education at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. Doris spent the majority of her career as a Legal Secretary in the Morristown NJ area working for various Attorneys including; J.D. Collins, Elden Mills, Roy Kurnos and Frank Harding. After retiring, she served as an Ambassador (of Customer Service) at the Daytona Beach International Airport. Over the years, Doris had been active with the Washington Valley Association as well as the Washington Valley Twigs, a charitable organization that was part of the Morristown Memorial Hospital Women's Association raising money to purchase equipment for the Hospital. In her lifetime of 93 years, Doris was a member of the United Methodist Church of Morristown, NJ; Tomoka United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach, Florida and most recently, the United Methodist Church at Absecon, NJ. As an aficionado of Classical Music and the Theater, Doris, along with the late Janet Mills, formed the Washington Valley Theater Group which conducted bus trips into New York City to see Broadway shows. She enjoyed good food and social activities including Bingo, Bridge, and Mahjongg. She made friends wherever she lived and touched the lives of a number of people along the way. Doris is predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Raymond T. Glanville Jr who died July 10, 1997; her mother, Ella Peer (nee Smith) and father, Raymond B. Peer, all of Morristown, NJ. Doris is survived by a sister, Shirley Burns of Sandwich NH; a son, Raymond T. Glanville III (Frieda Koernig) of Egg Harbor Township NJ; as well as a daughter, Deborah G. Burke (Jeff) and their two children, Deanna & Amanda, all of Frederick MD, who brought great joy to her over the years. In lieu flowers, Memorial gifts may be made to the United Methodist Church at Absecon, 100 Pitney Rd, Absecon NJ 08201 and/or the 452nd Bomb Group Association WWII, PO Box 731, Northfield, NJ 08225. Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com
