GLASER, William A., - 92, of Cape May, in the comfort of his home, preceded his loving wife of 69 years, Virginia Glaser (nee Douglass) into eternal life by just two days on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Bill was the loving husband of Virginia; proud father of four children, Capt. William D. Glaser (Annamarie), Susan Tracey (Michael), Bonnie Cappelluti (Pete) and Lori Arthur (Bob); five grandchildren; four great grandchildren and his sister, Dorothy Hofmann. Bill was born on June 2, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to William G. and Gertrude Glaser. He was a graduate of Olney High School (January 1945). He worked for 43 years at Beck Engraving Company in Philadelphia. He raised his family in Collingswood before moving to Cape May in 1987. Bill was an active member and deacon of both Collingswood Baptist Church and Cape Island Baptist Church. He was a volunteer for the Cape May Bird Observatory, retiring in 2007 as Associate Naturalist Emeritus. He enjoyed singing with the Cape Island Baptist Church Choir, the Cape Madrigal Voices and the Angelus Chorus. Bill's memorial ceremony will be held in conjunction with his wife Ginny's memorial ceremony to celebrate and honor their lives on December 21, 2019 (Saturday) at 11am in the Cape Island Baptist Church, 115 Gurney St., Cape May where friends will be received by Bill and Ginny's family from 10am until 10:50am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's honor can be made to Cape Island Baptist Church or to the Cape May Bird Observatory. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Gunshots clear Pleasantville-Camden football game, at least 2 hurt
-
10-year-old dies from gunshot wounds at Pleasantville football game
-
Pleasantville teacher accused of sex with student pleads not guilty
-
Complete Coverage of the Camden vs. Pleasantville game
-
Late coach Bill Walsh's No. 16 all over Holy Spirit football game
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
Painting Repairs Spackling Carpentry Kitchens Demolition Bathrooms Trim Work Clean ups Call …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.