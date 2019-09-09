Glass, Alan, - 70, of Marco Island, FL. Alan passed away September 6, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, Alan was a resident of Ocean City, NJ and Marco Island, FL. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Szilagyi). Devoted father of Dr. Jaimey Pauli (Eric) and Kaitlin Ross (Mathew). Loving Poppy to Rory Pauli and Sydney Ross. Dear brother of Dr. Phillip Glass (Jo Anne); he is also survived by a huge and loving family. Alan earned his BA in Political Science at Ursinus College and an MA in Education from Villanova University. He began his career in publishing in 1972 at The Wall Street Journal, and went on to hold various executive leadership positions in multiple companies, including Primedia, Commonwealth Business Media, United Business Media, CFO Publishing LLC, and EnsembleIQ. Alan was a member of the Island Country Club in Marco Island, FL and a founding member of Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM, Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave. Philadelphia, PA, followed by his Service 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103 in his memory would be appreciated.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
After pedestrian death, EHT residents frustrated with pike lighting
-
UPDATE: Second power outage resolved in Cape May County
-
'Celebrate America Parade' coming to Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday
-
State finds Pleasantville schools' half-days too short
-
Arrest made in Egg Harbor City Dollar General arson
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.