Glass, Anthony Robert (Tony), - of Absecon, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 81 years old. Born in Philadelphia, PA to Margaret Salerno Glass and Robert McGowan Glass he spent his early childhood in Atlantic City and since 1968 in Absecon, NJ. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 62 years, Lynette Glenn Glass, and loving father to Suzanne L. Glass and Stephen A. Glass, his wife, Amy Beth as well as his wonderful grandchildren; Elizabeth Rose, Zachary Joseph, and Sarah Isabella, his brother, William (Bernadine) Glass and his sister, Jessie Burroughs. He was a 1957 graduate of Atlantic City High School and attended LeTourneau University in Longview, TX, and completed his bachelor's degree at Monmouth College. In the early 60's, he served in the U.S. Navy at an Intelligence Monitoring Base in Karamursel, Turkey. He was a Business Agent and proud member of the IBEW Local 351 for 50 years. He loved hunting, was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and the company of special friends. A Memorial Service will be held in the near future. Please make any donations in lieu of flowers in Tony's memory to, The Stockton University Foundation 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway, NJ 08205 Arrangements entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home, Galloway. Condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Four friends from A.C. made a pact as kids to graduate college. This year, they achieved their goal.
-
ID revealed of man killed by State Police on Garden State Parkway
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
Bridgeton man wins $1 million on Golden Nugget online slot game
-
Defying governor, owners of gyms in Cape May County, EHT plan June 1 reopening
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.