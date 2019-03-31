Glenn, Grace R., - of Northfield, passed away on March 29, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and person of great faith. She loved her home city of Northfield, and held a special place in her heart for the bonds created with her neighbors. She was a strong voice for the value of education, civic duty, the arts, music, and worship. She taught this to all who had the great pleasure to spend time with her. Grace championed her family's aspirations, no matter what subject field or endeavor. During a long and distinguished professional life, she was a principal owner of the Rettino and Glenn accounting firm, the first female president of the Mays Landing Rotary Club, and a past president of the Atlantic County Business Women's Association. She was a leader in many community activities including the Mays Landing Halloween Parade, the Miss Northfield Pageant, the Northfield Boy Scout troop, and local women's sports. She loved animals, children, flowers, and later in life quilting. She counted herself lucky to become part of the great quilting community in Southern New Jersey, and was past president of the Wind Rose Quilting Guild. She participated in quilting exhibitions across several states, and cherished the relationships developed through her experiences. She won countless awards, but her greatest joy came from sharing her passion with her family and friends. She is predeceased by her father and mother Nicholas and Mary Rettino, and her step-daughter Pamella Francavilla. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Paul Glenn, her brother Nicholas (wife Rosemary) and her children, Deborah Glenn (Robert Bradley), and Kenneth Glenn (Camilla Glenn), 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews. She had a generous heart, and was an avid advocate for the underprivileged. She was a great cook and an even better host. She was fierce, yet gentle; kind, yet not afraid to have a tough talk. Her infectious spirit and energy will be sorely missed. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 3, from 9-11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, where Mass will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital and Operation Smile. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
