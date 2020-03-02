Glickstein, Meyer "Mike", - of Ventnor, passed away on Feb 29, 2020. Mike was born on 1/14/38 to Matty (The Duke) and Irene (nee Brown) Glickstein. Mike was predeceased by his brothers, Robert (The Colonel) and Merril Glickstein. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carole; his sons, Mark (Leslie) and Mitchell (Rebecca). He is also survived by his sister, Deana Glickstein. Family meant everything to Mike and he was overjoyed with happiness when he was with his grandchildren, Hunter Perry Glickstein and Karissa Micol. He was also blessed by his great-grandchildren, Tatem and Bennet Micol. He will also be missed by his cats, Harry and Sally. Mike was born and raised in South Philadelphia and took great pride in telling stories of his youth which filled our days with laughter. He loved being a South Philadelphian and hanging out on many corners. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Har Jehuda Cemetery, 8400 Lansdowne Avenue, Upper Darby, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

