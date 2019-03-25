Glover, Bryant K. (Big B), - 50, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born and raised in Atlantic City NJ and attended Atlantic City High School, class of 1987. In his earlier years, Bryant worked at King David Nursing Home in Atlantic City. He later moved on to work at Taj Mahal Hotel & Casino as Retail Supervisor for many years. However, Bryant is best known for his exceptional taste in suiting you for your wedding, prom, or special event at After Hours in the Shore Mall. He later continued his tailoring career as manager of the Men's Wearhouse in the Hamilton Mall. He was lastly employed at The Press of Atlantic City. Bryant can be fondly remembered for his love and passion for cooking and baking and listening to gospel music. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Bryant is predeceased by his father, Tommy Glover. He is survived by his mother, Yvonne Glover of Pleasantville, wife, Andrea Goods-Glover of Egg Harbor Township, son, Taevon K. Glover of Egg Harbor Township, daughter, Tanai Glover of Egg Harbor Township, his brothers; Vincent Glover, Anthony Glover, Ron Glover of Absecon, Michael Cheek of Franklinville, NC, Kenneth Cheek of Pittsboro, NC and Brian Todd Wilkes his sisters; Cynthia Glover-Holiday of South Carolina, Ronnette Glover of Galloway,NJ and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate Bryant's life on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 10 am to 11 am at the Lighthouse Community Church 1311 S. Main Street Pleasantville. A service will begin at 11 am. Burial to follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
