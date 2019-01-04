Glynn, Dorothy "Dot" C., - 92, of Villas, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on January 1, 2019. Dot was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Paul Bilger and the late Lily Hall Bilger. During World War II she worked at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. After completing his service in the war, she married Tom, her husband of 71 years, who predeceased her in December 2018. Dot was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She cherished her family and friends and loved taking care of them. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She taught us to live a life of faith, love, and laughter. She was a bright spot on even the worst days. Her favorite pastimes were starting her day with her crossword puzzles and ending the day watching Jeopardy. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved hearing her tell stories of her life, always wanting to hear more. She enjoyed knitting for family and friends. Anyone fortunate to receive a sweater or blanket that she made cherished the gift. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy (John) Pepe, her sons, Thomas Glynn and Paul (Brigitte) Glynn, three grandchildren, John, Sean and Francis, and three great-grandchildren, John, Samantha, and Emily. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 11 am -12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Thank you to Dr. Onwuka and his staff and Heartland Hospice for the tender care and support they provided. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
