Glynn, Thomas J., - 92, of Villas, passed away peacefully at his home on December 15, 2018. Tom was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Thomas Glynn and the late Mary Masterson Glynn. Tom served in the US Navy during World War II aboard an LST which was part of a series of rehearsals or exercises for the D-Day invasion of Normandy (Exercise Tiger). After his discharge from the Navy, he worked as a truck driver for Highway Express of Philadelphia, Maisland Trucking of Philadelphia, and he worked in maintenance for Lower Cape May Regional and Crest Memorial High School. Until a few years ago he was a member of the Exercise Tiger Association, participating in many of their memorial services. He also volunteered at the World War II Watch Tower in Cape May, answering questions and relating his experience during the war. Tom is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Bilger Glynn, his daughter, Dorothy (John) Pepe, his sons, Thomas P. Glynn and Paul (Brigitte) Glynn, three grandchildren, John, Sean and Francis, three great grandchildren, John, Samantha and Emily, a brother, James Glynn and a sister Mary Jo Callahan. A funeral service will be held on Thursday December 20th at 11am at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, NJ. Friends may call from 10am to 11am. Interment will be held at the Cape May Veterans Cemetery, following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Thank you to Dr. Onwuka and his staff and Heartland Hospice for their caring support. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
