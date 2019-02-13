Goble, Wayne, - 64, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at ACMC. Wayne found great joy spending time with his children and grandchildren whom he was very proud of. He also enjoyed photography, music, and he especially enjoyed playing his drums. He worked at Ocean Resort Hotel and Casino (EVS) as well as several other Atlantic City Casinos throughout his career. Wayne graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1972. He also studied at ACCC. He was a member of the Round House in Egg Harbor City as well as a member of Victory Bible Church. Wayne is predeceased by his father, John V. Goble and his mother, Faye E Goble (Bosies). He is survived by his son, Eric Goble (wife, Cheyenne); daughter, Jessica Goble (wife, Christina); son, Alexander Goble; brother, Gilbert Goble (wife, Mary); nieces, Kate and Jacqueline Goble; grandchildren, Adriana and Aiden Goble; former wife, Janie Boore Goble; and his Aunt and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 12 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Victory Bible Church, 816 S Egg Harbor Rd., Hammonton, NJ 08037.
I am so sorry for your loss, it is hard when we suddenly lose a loved one. My sympathies and prayers come your way in hopes that they may help.
