Godfrey, Katherine, - 81, of Delmont, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at home. Born in Dennisville, she was the daughter of the late Randolph and Katherine Mason Harris and the wife of the late Kenneth Godfrey. Katherine was formerly of Eldora and resided in Delmont the past 31 years. She retired from the Woodbine Developmental Center where she was a Cottage Attendant. Katherine loved spending time with her grandchildren, she enjoyed country music, dancing, Eagles football, stock car racing and her dog and cat. Surviving are her children, Kenneth Godfrey (Susan), Wayde Godfrey (Bertha), Robert Godfrey, Wanda Chance (Ben) and Donna Drechel, sisters, Huddy Johnson, and Denise Wilkins (Al), many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, she was predeceased by her son, Dwayne Godrey, brother, Milton Harris, and sister, Joan Orsini. A viewing will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Cremation will be private at Laurel Lawn Crematory in Bridgeton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.