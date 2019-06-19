Godfrey, Teresa S. (nee Sharp), - 90, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully at her home. A life long Ocean City resident, Terry was a graduate of Ocean City High School class of 1948 and the New Jersey Institute of Commerce in Atlantic City. She had been active in her community for many years. She was a 50 plus year member and Past Matron of Order of the Eastern Star Ocean City Chapter # 83, a member of the Rotary Ann's, longtime member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church. Terry was the owner of The Godfrey Funeral Homes in Ocean City, Palermo, Egg Harbor Township. She was predeceased by her husband Herbert L. Godfrey in 1998. Surviving are her children: Susan M. Godfrey, Sallie J. (Prendy "Pat" Pacifico) Godfrey, Herbert L. Godfrey, II, four grandsons: Herbert L. Godfrey, III, Godfrey J. Kohler, Townsend C. Godfrey, Marshall J. Kohler, a great grandson: Marshall J. Kohler, Jr. and her sister: Edna Keller. Friends may call Thursday evening, June 20, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Her Funeral Service will be offered Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 o'clock from St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street at Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. The family would appreciate flowers or memorial contributions to either Ocean City PBA, PO Box 293, Ocean City, NJ or Ocean City Fire Fighters Foundation, Inc., PO Box 593, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
