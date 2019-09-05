GODWIN, THEODORE ROOSEVELT, - 82, of Cape May Court House, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was a member of Christ Gospel Church in Whitesboro. Mr. Godwin is survived by his daughters, Mary (Matthew) Maxey, Brenda (Fernando) Rodriguez, Janice (Michael) Holden, and Rita Godwin; his 5 brothers and 3 sisters; his 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Blanchie L. Godwin on May 9, 2013. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, where a viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Swainton. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
