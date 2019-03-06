Goepf, Eugene D., - 37, of Pleasantville, passed away on March 1, 2019 at his home peacefully surrounded by his family. Born in Somers Point and a graduate of Mainland Regional High School Class of 2000. Gene served in the US Army from 2004-2015 with 2 tours in Iraq and 1 in Afghanistan. He most recently served in the Army Reserves 328 Military Police in Cherry Hill. Survived by his wife Kristina, who he met in active military service. Father of Adele and Alivia. Son of Carol Goepf. Brother of Lisa Stillwill (William McCann), Mindi (Eugene) Sias, Jacqueline (Christopher) Mignone, and Carl Goepf. Predeceased by his father, David, and his grandparents, Ida Adele and Eugene Goepf. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation Thursday evening 6-8pm and Friday morning 9-10am at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Funeral service Friday 10am. Burial following in Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
