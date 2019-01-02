Goetsch, Marvin W., - 93, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away on December 26, 2018 at his home. Marvin was most known for his ice cream business he opened in 1967, Goetsch's Dairy Bar on the corner of Jim Leeds and Pitney Roads in Galloway Twp, NJ. Shortly after that he opened Goetsch's Variety Store on the same property. They were very much a part of the community. The Goetsch's were a very strong Christian family with values of God, Family and Country in that order. They walked the walk. They served faithfully at their church. Marvin will always be known for his good looks, wit, smile, and always being positive. He loved his wife and family and always saw the good in people. He will surely be missed. He is predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Blanche (Spencer) Goetsch; his son-in-law, father of his grandchildren, Donald E. Morgan; his brothers, Roland Goetsch and Jerry Goetsch; and his sister, Beverly (Goetsch) Junck. Marvin is survived by his daughter, Barbara Morgan of Egg Harbor Twp; his grandson, Don M. Morgan and partner, Diedre James of Galloway; his granddaughter, Rhonda L. Morgan of Egg Harbor Twp; his great-granddaughers, Taylor L Morgan and Nikki A Morgan, both of Galloway and their mother, Sherri Morgan of Little Egg Harbor, NJ; his brother, Roger Goetsch from Iowa; and sister, Joann (Goetsch) Johnson from Iowa. A gathering will be held on Saturday, January 5th from 9:30 to 11:00 am and the memorial service at 11:00 am at Fresh Start Church 1049 Ocean Heights Ave. Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of Flowers, the family request donations be made to Atlantic Shore Cares in his honor. The money will be used on May 9 when KW Cares Nationwide gives back to their community and this year the event is scheduled to do something for local veterans and their families payable to: Atlantic Shore Cares and send to 802 Tilton Rd., Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home of Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
