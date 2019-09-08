Goff, Constance, - 96, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home September 6, 2019. She is the daughter of the late James and Lydia Tano (Eby). Constance was born in Hammonton and graduated from Hammonton Public Schools where she had many fond memories. Constance worked 42 years for Bell Telephone where she started as a switch board operator and moved on to supervisor. She received an award from the United States Army for her services in 1944 for a national emergency. She also served on the KHM Auxillary with her sister Thelma. Constance was a long time Pioneer, Fellowship Volunteer. She is survived by her loving son, Edward (Cathy); Grandchildren, Cathy and Edward; and Great Grandchildren, Annabella, Joseph, Billy, Lilly, Luca. She is also survived by many loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be held Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation from 9 AM until 11 AM prior to the service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. Interment will be held at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Galloway, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
