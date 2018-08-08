Gogel, Frederick J. Jr. , - 90, of Sewell, NJ, formerly of Wildwood, NJ passed away on Saturday, August 4, 2018. Legacy Fred was a loving and caring husband and father. He loved going to the shore, cheering on the Eagles, and dancing in the Catholic Singles. Fred will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Family He is the beloved husband of his former wife Helen Lange; loving father to Frederick Gogel III; cherished grandfather of Frederick J. Gogel IV, Derek Gogel and his loving wife, Sara Gogel; devoted great grandfather of Finley; brother to Alma Macintosh, Nancy Lane, the late Jack Gogel and Marie Strang. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Fred's visitation on Monday, August 13, 2018 from 9 AM - 11 AM at the McGuinness Funeral Home 573 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11 AM. Entombment in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society - 1851 Old Cuthbert Road Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, https://www.cancer.org. share the memories share love ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
