Goheen, Frances J., - 77, of Tuckerton, N.J., passed away peacefully at home with her family, Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born in Rockledge, PA., moving to and becoming a lifelong resident of Tuckerton. She along with her husband Howard, owned and operated Hayes Marina, Tuckerton, N.J. for many years. Frances was predeceased by her husband Howard Goheen. She is survived by her sons Howard M. Goheen III, of Tuckerton, N.J., and David L. Goheen, of Tuckerton, N.J., daughter Angela D. Goheen, of Marathon, FL., sister Jeri Mower, of Tuckerton, N.J., along with grandchildren Jade, Sara, David, Vale, and Michael Howard. Memorial Donations may be made in her name to Reclam The Bay, 68 Main St., Waretown, N.J., 08758. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Goheen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Tilton Fitness closes permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Somers Point doctor, Linwood man charged in ongoing prescription fraud case
-
Sweetwater Casino brought back to life as new restaurant in Mullica Township
-
No Borgata, no alcohol, no indoor dining when Atlantic City casinos resume business
-
WATCH NOW: Ocean Casino Resort is ready to welcome guests back to Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.