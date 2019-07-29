Goldberg , Allen, - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, passed peacefully on July 27th after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his parents Julius and Beatrice, aunts, uncles and a few friends. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Myra and children, Evan (Kafe) and Jamie, grandchildren Solana and Aliza, brother Jay (Ilene), many family members and countless friends. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 6, 1951, and graduated from Brooklyn College in 1972. He started Alpha Message Center in Northfield, NJ and operated it until he retired in 2011. Synagogue services will be held at Congregation Beth Israel 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ, Today, Monday, July 29 at 11 am and interment will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. NJ. As per Allen's request please wear casual attire. In lieu of flowers or fruit, donations can be made to the charity of your choice in his memory. Shiva will be observed at his late residence in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. Minyan will be observed on Monday and Tuesday at 5:30 pm. Visitation 2-4 pm and after minyan till 8 pm. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
