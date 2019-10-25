Goldberg, Estherbelle "Lonnie" (nee London), - 87, of Wildwood Crest, passed away peacefully at her home on October 20. Born in Philadelphia on September 15, 1932, Lonnie earned a teaching degree from Temple University, and moved to Wildwood Crest, New Jersey when she married in 1963. She was a teacher at Glenwood Avenue School in Wildwood. She loved to cook, travel, read and spend time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sorrell. Lonnie is survived by her children, Jeanne (Michael) Fritz, of Seaville, NJ, Lynne Goldberg of Alexandria, VA, and Vicki (Aaron) Wallace of San Marcos, CA, and her grandchildren, Kayla and Aubrey Wallace. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday October 27 at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. Friends and family are invited to visit her late residence for further remembrance at 3 p.m following interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. Condolences may be made at www.rothgoldsteins.com.

Tags

Load entries