Goldberg, Estherbelle "Lonnie" (nee London), - 87, of Wildwood Crest, passed away peacefully at her home on October 20. Born in Philadelphia on September 15, 1932, Lonnie earned a teaching degree from Temple University, and moved to Wildwood Crest, New Jersey when she married in 1963. She was a teacher at Glenwood Avenue School in Wildwood. She loved to cook, travel, read and spend time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sorrell. Lonnie is survived by her children, Jeanne (Michael) Fritz, of Seaville, NJ, Lynne Goldberg of Alexandria, VA, and Vicki (Aaron) Wallace of San Marcos, CA, and her grandchildren, Kayla and Aubrey Wallace. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday October 27 at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. Friends and family are invited to visit her late residence for further remembrance at 3 p.m following interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. Condolences may be made at www.rothgoldsteins.com.
Most Popular
-
Hamilton Township and Atlantic City Race Course owner agree to create redevelopment plan
-
Galloway standoff ends with man taken into custody
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
'Roar to the Shore' cited in state hearing on Pagans' growth
-
NJ residents will need a REAL ID to fly domestically after Oct. 2020
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.