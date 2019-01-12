Goldberg, Gerald (Jerry) "Pepop" , - 85, of Boynton Beach, Florida, (formerly of Egg Harbor Township, Ventnor, Pennsauken, and Philadelphia, Pa.,) passed away on January 10, 2019, as a result of Alzheimer's disease. Jerry was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Central High School, class 196. After serving in the Army, in his earlier years Jerry owned his own dry cleaning business and laundromat in Camden, NJ. In his later years Jerry worked at various casinos in Atlantic City and for 15 years at Trump Plaza as a supervisor. He enjoyed riding his bike on the AC Boardwalk, playing cards, going to the movies, and mostly hanging with his beloved family. He was a true Philadelphia sports fan especially cheering on the 76ers. His favorite meal was a cheesesteak (wit) at Pat's Steak. Jerry is predeceased by his parents, Rose and Morris Goldberg, his sister, Irene Fishbein, and his son in law, Dr. Donald Juros. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, and best friend of 65 years, Roberta (nee) Burgis. Jerry is also survived by his children, Mark (Letecia) of Frisco, Texas; Penny (Michael) Bilker of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; Susan (Greg) Emarine of New Castle, Colorado; two grandchildren, Faith (Arthur) Manelis, Chad (Lauren) Juros, and two great grandchildren, Dalia and Adam Manelis. Jerry is also survived by step grandchildren Farrah (Austin) Hoffman, and Michael Rice, and step great grandchildren Ethan, Madison, Katelynn and Kimberly, Additionally, Jerry is survived by his brother and sisters in laws, Melvin and Valerie Burgis, Stan and Wyleen Burgis, and William Fishbein. A memorial service will be held in South Jersey. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to The Spread the Magic Foundation, c/o Penny Juros Bilker, 322 McClellan Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, 08234.
