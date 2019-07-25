Goldenberg, Muriel (Katz), - 80, of Galloway Twp., NJ (a resident of Four Seasons Smithville) passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26th at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205. Visitation will be held from 9-10 am; memorial services will follow until approximately 11am. Burial services will immediately follow at Beth Olam Memorial Park, 1235 NJ-70 West, Lakewood, NJ 08701 (Beth Am Shalom Temple). Mrs. Goldenberg was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was last employed at Razzle Dazzle in Smithville Village. She was a Tupperware Sales Manager for twenty-five years working out of her home in Lakewood, NJ. Survivors include husband, Lawrence Goldenberg; sons, Marc and Gary Goldenberg; sister, Arlene Safier; and granddaughters, Alexa, Samantha, Charlotte and Abigail. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the American Lung Association in Muriel's memory.

