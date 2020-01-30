Goldman, Cathleen Dugan, - 71, of Southport, NC died on January 26, 2020. She was born and raised in Cherry Hill, NJ on August 5, 1948, the daughter of the late Thomas and Marjorie (Vurgason) Dugan. Her loving husband, Noah, and much-loved grandson, Nicky (Allison), were with her when she died. She is also survived by her daughter Kelly Carver (Brad), son, James Carver, Michael (Clarissa) Goldman, Jeffrey Goldman (Jennifer), her granddaughter Jordan, her cherished life long friend Grace Meng (Rick), her cousin, Norman Weiss, nephews Thomas Dugan III (Jessica), James Dugan (Laura), Ryan Dugan (Julie), Dean Dugan, Brian Dugan, niece Jorie Dugan, sister, Marjorie Dugan, brothers Thomas Dugan (Jan), James Dugan (Judy), and countless relatives and friends. Cathleen attended St. Mary's Academy in Haddonfield, NJ and Immaculata College, PA. She was active in her Absecon NJ community, serving as Cub Scout leader for her grandson's pack. She was a successful realtor and a member of the Realtors Million Dollar Club for years. Cathleen enjoyed being with people and made friends of all she met. She brought great joy and a helping hand to all who knew her including those in Southport, NC, where she lived for the past 9 years. While in Southport, Cathleen volunteered with the children and youth of the Trinity United Methodist Church. She also volunteered part-time as a church secretary. A service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 E. Nash Street, Southport NC on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
