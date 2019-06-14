Goldman, Jerome S., - 87, died peacefully on June 8, 2019 in his Cape May home. A genuine Renaissance man, he enjoyed a full and active life as a teacher, auto mechanic, machine tool representative, welder, woodworker, sailor, ballet dancer, blacksmith and judo champion. Jerry was a lover of classical music, opera, ballet, literature and poetry. His sense of humor was as insightful as it was entertaining. Born in Philadelphia, educated at Girard College, Spring Garden Institute and Temple University, Jerry served in Germany during the Korean War, after which he taught auto mechanics at Olney High School in Philadelphia. Always learning and teaching, he moved to Cape May, where, as the blacksmith at Historic Cold Spring Village, he especially loved educating visitors at the Blacksmith Shop on the history of "smithing" while creating beautiful and useful hand-forged works of art. A kind and beautiful soul, Jerry exemplified friendship, wisdom, generosity and was a role model for those who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Bloom Goldman Stein and Charles Goldman and his sister, Betty Goldman Wilf. Jerry is survived by his nephew, Dr. Charles Wilf (Ellen); nieces, Susan Bowen (Robert) and Nancy Davis (Jeff DeLiberis) and several great-nieces and great-nephews. May his memory be for a blessing. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be sent to the Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 U.S. 9, Cape May, NJ 08204 online at https://hcsv.org or FRAXA, 10 Prince Pl #203, Newburyport, MA 01950 online at https://www.fraxa.org (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: www.spilkerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.