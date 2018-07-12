Goldrick, Thomas F., - 78, of Wildwood Crest , (previously Bellelle, NJ) died July 9th of Alzheimers Disease. He was born to the Late Mary and William Goldrick. Beloved husband of 51 years of Marilyn. Devoted father of Elizabeth ( Tom), Christopher ( Traci) and Matthew (Melissa). Cherished grandfather of Colleen, Ryan, Austin , Kyle, Evan and Jeremy. Fond brother of Michael ( Eleanor) and the Late William and Dennis. Loving cousin of Patricia Lindner. Tom was a proud Marine Corps. Veteran. He was exalted ruler of BPOE 1123, Belleville, NJ. He was scoutmaster of Troop 301, Belleville and belonged to the VFW Post #5941, North Wildwood, the Wildwoods AARP, Golden Age, Forever Young and Mature Adults. He was a devoted worker for many years at Lazarus House food pantry. Funeral on Friday, July 13th, at Notre Dame De La Mer Parish , Assumption Church, 7101 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ. Visitation in church from 10:00 to 10:45 am with a Mass at 11:00 am. Burial to follow in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Lazarus House, P.O. Box 1792 , Wildwood, NJ 08260 or Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Rt. 9, North Swainton, N.J. 08210 condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.