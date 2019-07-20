Goldstein, Elise, - 77, of Delray Beach, Florida, (formerly of Egg Harbor Township, NJ), passed away on July 18, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Elise was born and raised in Northern New Jersey to Benjamin and Bertha Dembitzer and graduated from Rutgers University. She went on to become an elementary school teacher and eventually met and married Alan Goldstein. They settled in Egg Harbor Township in the early 1970's and raised two sons Eric and David. Elise taught for many years in the Egg Harbor Township School District, and was proud to have been selected as Teacher of the Year, by her colleagues. Later in life, she was blessed with five grandchildren and ultimately retired to Florida where she enjoyed her golden years. She enjoyed traveling and was an active member of the Beth El Synagogue community. She is predeceased by her parents and survived by her husband, Alan; sons Eric (Melissa) and David (Dana); along with grandchildren Sophie, Trey, Marc, Bryn and Paige. A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00pm at Rodef Sholom Cemetery, 6691 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. Arr. entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
