Golini, Louis Philip, - 91, of Egg Harbor City, New Jersey, died peacefully at home on 1 November 2019. Mr Golini, known to everyone as "Lou", was born on 17 June 1928 in Egg Harbor, and was best known for cutting hair at Lou's Barbershop on Philadelphia Avenue for nearly sixty years. Lou loved the city of Egg Harbor, he loved his customers and he loved his barber shop. A man of few words, but always the right ones, Lou is survived by his beloved wife, Janet (née Morgenweck); his daughter, Terri; and his granddaughter, Brittany. A visitation will be held from 9:30 and 11:00 am at OLPH Parish, St Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City on Saturday, November 9th and a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

