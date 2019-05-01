Golley, Ruth Katherine (Nicholson), - 94, of Reeds Beach, NJ is now at peace with her Lord and Savior. Her passing on April 27, 2019 at her Dias Creek home came after a stroke and ongoing complications. She is survived by her loving partner George W. Young, ll; her only child Kenneth L. Golley, Sr. and his wife Glada (Dee Hamann); also her grandchildren Kenneth L Golley, Jr. and his wife Carol (Lathers), and Ryan S. Golley and his wife Clara (Young); and her great grandchildren Cadence, Andrew, and Shane. She was also blessed to have the love and support of her extended Young family. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Nehemiah Nicholson and Katherine (Mackey) Nicholson, her loving and devoted husband of 54 years Larson (Dink) H. Golley, brothers Wilbur Nicholson and Thomas Nicholson, and sisters Ellen Kirchner and Grace Yearicks. Special Thank You to Ryan and Clara and Pat and George Young, lll for all their care and love during this difficult time. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 16th. Greeting from 10am-11am. Service at 11am at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave, CMCH, NJ. Contributions can be made to the United Bethel Methodist Church of Green Creek, NJ or a charity of your choice. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.