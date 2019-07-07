Gonnelly, William Herbert, - 83, of Mays Landing, NJ entered into rest on Tuesday July 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Camden, NJ he was the son of the late Mildred (Beckley) Gonnelly. He was the devoted husband of the late Joanne C. (Rowan) Gonnelly. William joined Local 43 (since merged into Local 27) in 1959. In 1970 he was elected Treasurer and in 1976 became Business Manager and retained that office with the newly formed Local 27 in 1981. William also served as Vice-President of the sheet Metals workers' International Association until his retirement. William was a veteran of the U.S. Army proudly serving his country during the Korean Conflict. Retirement years were spent with his wife at The Villages in Florida where they enjoyed golf and recreational activities with their Village friends and the love of their family. William will be missed and fondly remembered by his children; Doreen (James) Alspach, William D. Gonnelly, Kimberly A (Steve) Nowatcki, George A. (Lisa) Nowatcki, and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased in addition to his wife by one grandchild, Taylor Gonnelly and a sister, Mildred Frances Gravenor. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in William's memory to Serenity Hospice, 56 Georgetown Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of William please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
