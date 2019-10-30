Gonzales, Kim Wenona, - 61, of Galloway Township, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 25, 2019. Kim was born in Atlantic City to Fredrick and Rosie McGriff. She was a life-long resident of Pleasantville and attended Pleasantville School System. Upon her graduation, Kim became a supervisor and manager at Playboy Casino, Showboat Casino and Boscov's Department Store. She was predeceased by: her father, Fredrick McGriff. Kim leaves to cherish her fond memories: her mother, Rosie McGriff; husband, Rafiel Gonzales; two children, Victoria and Rafiel II; three sisters, Arlene Conwall (Curtis), Donna McGriff and Sonya Anderson (Robert). Funeral services will be 11 am, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 9 am. Interment to follow at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangement entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
