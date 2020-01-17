Gonzalez, Albert, - On January 8, 2020, Albert Gonzalez, loving brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 61. He grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Millville Senior High School. He severed in the U.S. Army. He lived briefly in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; however, he spent most of his life in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He enjoyed fishing, swimming and diving, film-making, body building, and was an expert in several martial arts. Albert had a good sense of humor and loved children. He was always ready to stand up for what was right. All will miss him. He is predeceased by his brother Lucas and sister Maria. He is survived by Manny, Tita, Robert, Barbara Gonzalez, Lisa Thomas, and nieces and nephews. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
