Gonzalez, Edwin Noel , - 43, of Atlantic City, New Jersey passed away April 4, 2019, in the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Campus. He was born in Atlantic City to Maria Figueroa and Edwin Gonzalez on February 26, 1976. Edwin was an amazing son, a great father, a loving brother, caring and playful uncle, and a generous friend to many. Edwin is survived by his three daughters, Veronica, Mariza, and Brianna and granddaughter, Maia; his mother, Maria Figueroa(Eliacin Juarbe); brother, Jeffrey Vazquez;(Johanna Manging)his children, Angel, Jay and Tanairi; sister, Betsy Lopez (David Lopez): their children, Jacqueline, Noel and Geovany; sister, Mara Gonzalez and her daughter, Leonnie. Mr. Gonzalez will be laid to rest in the Monte Cristo Memorial Park in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com. Viewing will be from 9am to 10:45am & Funeral service at 11am Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church 2651 Atlantic Ave Atlantic City, New Jersey
